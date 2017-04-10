1B Greg Bird said Sunday that his sore right foot was feeling better. However, he was suffering from a stomach illness and was out of the lineup again. "The foot feels good," Bird said. "I was just up most of the night." Bird was initially injured when he fouled a ball off his foot during spring training. Still, he could be back in the lineup for the home opener Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays,

C Kyle Higashioka was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the spot of Gary Sanchez, who was placed on the DL with a right biceps strain. Higashioka has spent eight years in the minors and rushed to Baltimore when he got the news he was being called up. "The biggest improvement with him is offensively," manager Joe Girardi said. "He could always catch." Austine Romine still got the start against the Orioles. However, Yankees manager Joe Girardi is confident both Higashioka and Romine can contribute. "I don't see them as being just defensive guys," Girardi said. "I think they can add offensively."

RF Aaron Judge was back in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles. He had the previous day off and was replaced by Aaron Hicks in the lineup. Judge was off to a slow start and entered Sunday's game batting just .133. However, Judge found his swing in the series finale against the Orioles, going 2 for 4 with a homer. "I liked his at-bats," manager Joe Girardi said. "He's been patient. That was a big home run and that's off a tough right-hander."

C Gary Sanchez, who was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday with a right biceps strain, was feeling better the following day. Manager Joe Girardi said the team will have a better sense of Sanchez's condition when the catcher sees the team doctor Monday in New York. "We're not really sure how long he is going to be out," Girardi said. Sanchez suffered the injury after fouling off a ball behind the plate. He could not finish the at-bat.

LHP CC Sabathia had another encouraging outing Sunday against Baltimore. Sabathia allowed three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and four walks over six innings. He became the first Yankees starter to complete six innings this season. "It's just the first week," Sabathia said after the team's 7-3 win over Baltimore. "But I felt fine this was a game we needed to win. And we came out with the win." The 36-year-old left-hander was stellar in his season debut, throwing threw five scoreless innings against the Rays on Tuesday. Sabathia, who went 9-12 with a 3.91 ERA last season, is one of three pitchers since 1967 to start at least one game for the Yankees in nine or more consecutive seasons.