1B Greg Bird missed his third consecutive game and second straight on Monday while recovering from flu-like symptoms. The Yankees held him out after Bird spent Sunday not eating. Manager Joe Girardi said holding him out Monday was based on their concern about him getting dehydrated. Bird remains day-to-day.

C Kyle Higashoika made his major league debut Monday as a defensive replacement. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Sunday when C Gary Sanchez was placed on the disabled list. He was a seventh-round pick of the Yankees in 2008 and spent parts of 10 seasons in the minors. The Yankees said it matches the longest gap from being drafted to first major league appearance with the team. The other player to do so was INF George Zeber, who was a fifth-round pick in 1968 and did not debut until 1977.

LHP Jordan Montgomery will be the Yankees' fifth starter for the time being, but his major league debut will be Wednesday. Many thought whoever won the fifth starter job would make his debut Sunday against St. Louis, but the Yankees opted to do it Wednesday to give RHPs Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka along with LHP CC Sabathia an extra day. Last year, Montgomery was a combined 14-5 in 25 starts with Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. During spring training, he was 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA in six appearances.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Friday against St. Louis after the Yankees decided to insert a fifth starter Wednesday. Tanaka threw 92 pitches in five innings during a Saturday loss at Baltimore. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said he felt Tanaka could use an extra day, and he consulted with GM Brian Cashman about it.

C Gary Sanchez (strained right biceps) will miss at least four weeks after the Yankees announced he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the right brachialis muscle. Sanchez learned the official diagnosis after going for an MRI exam Monday while the Yankees beat Tampa Bay. Sanchez will not do any baseball activities for at least 10 days, and the team will proceed from there, barring any setbacks. "At the beginning it was supposed to be 10 days," Sanchez said through a translator. "After the test results, the doctor recommended about four weeks. So that's what we're going with." Sanchez was originally hurt taking a swing during Saturday's loss in Baltimore and was 3-for-20 before getting hurt.

LHP Chasen Shreve was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre following the Yankees' 8-1 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. Shreve, who still has options remaining, pitched two scoreless innings in two appearances, including Monday, when he threw 12 pitches.

RHP Michael Pineda retired the first 20 hitters and had the Yankees thinking he might throw a perfect game or no-hitter. He wound up allowing a run on two hits in 7 2/3 innings while striking out 11. Pineda said the grip of his changeup was especially effective right from when he warmed up in the bullpen. Pineda stopped an 11-start winless skid with his first win since Aug. 5 against Cleveland.