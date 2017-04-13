RHP James Kaprielian is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, the New York Yankees announced on Thursday. Kaprielian, who is the Yankees' No. 6 prospect and the 55th overall by MLBPipeline.com, is scheduled to have Tuesday's surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Kaprielian was placed on the minor league disabled list last week after experiencing pain in his elbow. The 23-year-old right-hander was New York's first-round draft pick in 2015 out of UCLA and has experienced injury problems in his brief pro career.