RHP Luis Severino won as a starting pitcher Thursday for the first time since beating the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 27, 2015. He fanned a career-high 11 hitters, and at 23 years, 52 days, he became the youngest Yankee to get 11 strikeouts since Al Leiter (22 years, 174 days) on April 14, 1988.

RHP James Kaprielian (right elbow soreness) will undergo "Tommy John surgery" on Tuesday. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neil ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Kaprielian's likely timeline for a return is 14 to 16 months. "Our hope was he could pitch this whole year, make some strides towards being a pitcher for us. And any time a player has a setback it hurts. He worked hard, very hard to get back."

1B Greg Bird returned to the lineup Thursday after missing the previous four games with a combination of a sore foot and stomach flu. Bird struck out three times and is 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts this season.

LF Brett Gardner (bruised jaw, strained neck) was not in the starting lineup Thursday following his violent collision with Tampa Bay 1B Rickie Weeks in the sixth inning Wednesday. Manager Joe Girardi said Gardner is feeling "better than we thought." Gardner said he viewed the replay a few times and thought the impact would be worse. "I feel fortunate to come out of it the way that I did," he said. Gardner also confirmed that he passed the concussion protocol.

OF Aaron Hicks started in place of Brett Gardner (bruised jaw, strained neck) and the switch-hitter homered from both sides of the plate Thursday. As a left-handed hitter, he homered off RHP Matt Andriese in the first inning, and as a right-handed hitter, Hicks connected off Xavier Cedeno with two outs in the seventh. It was Hicks' second career game with two home runs. The other occurred May 13, 2013, for Minnesota when he connected in consecutive at-bats against LHP Hector Santiago in a game against the Chicago White Sox.