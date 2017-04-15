1B Greg Bird batted seventh for the first time this season and did 0-for-3 with a walk. "The track record that we've seen through the minor leagues, the two months that he was up spring training is that he hit," manager Joe Girardi said before the game. "He's got 22 at-bats or so or something like that. If you go through that during the course of the season you're not going to be too alarmed. But in the beginning it seems much bigger.

LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched for the third day in a row and ended his third save by reaching 102 mph against OF Dexter Fowler. Chapman has not allowed a run in his last 30 appearances vs. the Cardinals since Sept. 2, 2011. Since then he has recorded 51 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings.

SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) continued his baseball activities and it is progressing well. Manager Joe Girardi said Gregorius is at the point where he is making throws from 120 feet. Gregorius is expected back by May and could start a minor league rehab assignment shortly.

C Gary Sanchez (strained right biceps) continued his rehab Friday by exercising in the pool taking leg swings. He is not expected to start any baseball activities such as throwing until getting revaluated sometime next week.

DH Matt Holliday faced the Cardinals for the first time since signing with the Yankees and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Holliday spent the past seven and a half seasons with St. Louis. Coincidentally, Holliday was a visitor to Yankee Stadium when the Oakland Athletics dealt him to St. Louis.

LF Brett Gardner returned to the lineup Friday after missing Thursday's game with a bruised jaw and strained neck following his violent collision with Tampa Bay 1B Rickie Weeks on Wednesday. Gardner drew a pair of walks and also made a strong throw that prevented the tying from scoring in the ninth.