1B Greg Bird won the regular job by hitting .451 in spring training but is 1-for-26 with 13 strikeouts so far this season. Bird also is hitless in last 20 at-bats, which is a more noticeable slump early in the season. "I can hit," Bird said. "I know I can hit. I've just got to keep going, keep working and work through it." While Bird might hit seventh again, it appears he'll get opportunities to hit his way through this slump. "I think he has to try to fight his way through this," manager Joe Girardi said. "That's what we're doing."

DH Matt Holliday (lower back tightness) missed his first game of the season after originally being in the lineup. Manager Joe Girardi said he doesn't believe the injury is serious but it is possible Holiday might sit out Sunday when close friend RHP Adam Wainwright pitches for the Cardinals.

LHP CC Sabathia turned his first start of at least 7 1/3 innings with three or less hits allowed since pitching eight shutout innings against Oakland on Sept. 21, 2012. He also has a 1.47 ERA, which is his lowest through three starts since the 2011 season. Unlike 2012 when he might have done it with high velocity, Sabathia is mixing in a fastball around 92 mph to go along with crafty breaking pitches. "It's always fun to throw 97," he said. "I don't really miss it though." Saturday also marked his 225th career win, surpassing Hall of Famers Jim Bunning (224) and Catfish Hunter (224) for sole possession of 66th place on baseball's all-time wins list.

DH Chris Carter was inserted into the starting lineup at the last minute on Saturday when DH Matt Holliday was scratched with a back injury. He had an RBI single sandwiched around four strikeouts, including three on three pitches against RHP Carlos Martinez.