1B Greg Bird snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a 429-foot home run into the right-center field bleachers. When he hit a first-pitch sinker from RHP Adam Wainwright, it was Bird's first home run since Oct. 1, 2015, when he homered off RHP Jean Machi in a game against the Boston Red Sox. Bird also doubled, singled and drew a walk. It was his first career three-hit game. In 2015, Bird posted eight multi-hit games.

LHP Jordan Montgomery will make his second start Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he hopes to see better fastball command than Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite the fastball command lacking at times, Montgomery allowed only three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven.

DH Matt Holliday (lower back tightness) missed his second straight game after being a late scratch Saturday. The absence cost Holliday a chance to face close friend and longtime teammate RHP Adam Wainwright. New York manager Joe Girardi said Holliday is feeling better and expects to play Monday against the Chicago White Sox. "He wants to play, but my fear is if you still feel it and aggravate it, you could be down for a week," Girardi said.

RHP Michael Pineda's follow-up to his dominating 11-strikeout performance Monday against Tampa Bay was effective. He allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. Pineda struck out six and walked one. This season, Pineda has struck out 23 and issued one walk. Sunday marked the sixth time Pineda completed seven innings in consecutive starts.