RHP Luis Severino makes his third start of the season Tuesday against the White Sox. He is coming off the best start of his career, when he logged a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings during a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Before Thursday, Severino was winless in his past 13 starts. Severino is 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two career starts against Chicago.

1B Greg Bird was not in the starting lineup Monday after ending a 1-for-20 slump with his first home run Sunday and getting two more hits. The reason was based on the Yankees facing White Sox LHP Derek Holland. "We feel that he's an everyday player," manager Joe Girardi said. "Holland's really tough on left-handers, really, really tough." Bird struck out as a pinch hitter and made the final out of the eighth inning against RHP Anthony Swarzak.

LHP Jordan Montgomery took a shutout into the seventh inning Monday against the White Sox, and he allowed three runs and seven hits in six-plus innings en route to his first major league win. Montgomery threw 88 pitches, one more than his 4 2/3-inning major league debut Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. In 63 professional appearances, Montgomery has yet to allow more than four earned runs.

DH Matt Holliday returned Monday after missing two games against the Cardinals with tightness in his lower back. Holliday stopped a 0-for-12 skid with a 459-foot home run with two outs in the third inning against the White Sox. He has now homered in 30 different ballparks.