RHP Luis Severino pitched a career-high eight innings and struck out 10. He also threw a 2-0 slider to Chicago RF Avisail Garcia that turned into a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Severino threw 107 pitches and it tied the second most in his career.

SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Tampa. The Yankees picked Tampa since he is already rehabbing there. Gregorius is expected to return by the beginning of May if there are not any setbacks.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka makes his third start Wednesday night when he faces the Chicago White Sox. Tanaka struggled in his first two starts but rebounded Friday against St. Louis, when he allowed three earned runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Tanaka takes a seven-game winning streak at home into Wednesday's game. Tanaka is 2-0 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts against the White Sox.

C Gary Sanchez (strained right biceps) is expected to start playing catch Wednesday. Sanchez was placed on the disabled list April 8 after getting hurt on a swing. Starting to play catch Wednesday fits into the schedule the Yankees mapped out last week when they said Sanchez would miss four weeks.

3B Chase Headley was not in the starting lineup Tuesday as manager Joe Girardi gave him the night off. Headley, 2B Starlin Castro and CF Jacoby Ellsbury are the only Yankees to appear in the first 13 games before Tuesday. "He's been playing great," manager Joe Girardi said. "His legs have been a big part of his offense and I don't want those to get out from underneath him."