1B Greg Bird went 0 for 4, dropping his batting average to .122 this season. Bird has not had a hit in consecutive games all year after returning from a labrum injury that cost him all of the 2016 season. He hit .261 with 11 home runs in 46 games for the Yankees in 2015.

SS Didi Gregorious (strained right shoulder) made his first rehab appearance, going 2-for-3 in six innings with Single-A Tampa. Gregorious was injured during the World Baseball Classic and has not played yet this season.

LHP C.C. Sabathia went 0 for 2 at the plate. He's now on an 0-for-23 streak since May 23, 2010, but has maintained a career .214 batting average. Sabathia will likely get another chance with the bat when the Yankees play five straight games in National League parks from May 5 to 11 in Chicago and Cincinnati.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run. He extended his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 22, the longest active on-base streak in the majors.