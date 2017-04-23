LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation, giving him seven straight scoreless appearances to start the season. Chapman had not pitched since April 17 in Chicago.

OF Aaron Judge hit a 457-foot home run to the second deck of the bleachers in left field in the ninth inning. It was Judge's sixth home run of the year and comes on the heels of a 443-foot moonshot Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 1-for-5, reached on an error and scored twice. Ellsbury has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He has a .373 on-base percentage.

1B Chris Carter hit his first home run of the season after hitting 41 with Milwaukee last year. Carter was 4-for-30 before the pinch-hit homer, which was his first extra-base hit of the season.