RHP Luis Severino, scheduled to pitch against the Red Sox in Tuesday's rained-out game, will pitch the opener of what is now a two-game series at Fenway Park Wednesday night. Last Wednesday, he pitched a career-high eight innings and struck out 10 in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) homered and had two hits in a rehab game for Single-A Tampa. Gregorius is 6-for-14 in four games with Tampa and is on track to return next week.