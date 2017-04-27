RHP Luis Severino notched his first career win at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Severino (2-1, 3.00 ERA) limited the Red Sox to three hits in seven scoreless innings while striking out six. His ERA at Fenway before Wednesday's game was 9.53. "My confidence right now is very good," Severino said. "I was making good pitches. I wasn't thinking about left field, the Green Monster, whatever. I was trying to throw everything, throw my secondary pitches for a strike."

1B Greg Bird came up with a timely hit for the Yankees on Wednesday, a one-run double off the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park. Bird (1-for-3, BB, 2K) drove in one of his team's three runs in a victory. "It's a big hit for Birdy and he needed it. We needed it," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. It was just the third RBI of the season for Bird, who is now batting .118 (6-for-51) this season.

RF Aaron Judge had a memorable 25th birthday in his first game at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Judge became the third Yankees player ever to homer on his birthday at the ballpark -- a two-run shot in the second inning -- and also made a highlight-reel catch an inning later. "It's pretty awesome," Judge said. "Glad I was able to get two runs on the board early against a former Cy Young winner (the Red Sox's Rick Porcello)." Judge later barreled into the right-field stands to make a stellar catch in the third. "I honestly really didn't think about it," he said. "I just saw a ball I could get to and trying (to do) everything I can to catch it."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka opposes Red Sox left Chris Sale in a battle of aces Thursday night in Boston. Tanaka (2-1, 6.00 ERA) is 5-2 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 career starts against the Red Sox and 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in five starts at Fenway. The Japanese-born right-hander won his second straight start last Wednesday, limiting the White Sox to one run, six hits and two walks while fanning a season-best six batters. Dustin Pedroia (7-for-23), Xander Bogaerts (6-for-27) and Hanley Ramirez (2-for-13) have all taken Tanaka deep. Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. (2-for-17) have three RBIs against him.

1B John Hicks reached base twice on Wednesday with a double and walk. He's batting .500 with six RBIs in four games since he was called up from Triple-A Toledo. He's sharing first base with another catcher by trade, Alex Avila, until Miguel Cabrera (groin strain) returns from the 10-day disabled list.