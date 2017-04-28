SS Ronald Torreyes, who will give the shortstop spot back to Didi Gregorius Friday, had his fourth multi-hit game of the season Thursday night. He is 15-for-39 on the road this season, 14-for-28 in his last seven road games after going 1-for-11 in his first four.

SS Didi Gregorius, who suffered a shoulder injury at the World Baseball Classic, will rejoin the Yankees Friday night and is expected to be in the lineup for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. He will get his job back after missing the first 20 games of the season, from Ronald Torreyes, who has done a more-than-solid job in his absence. "We have been kind of fortunate that Torreyes has played so well," manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka was brilliant Thursday night, pitching his second career shutout and outdueling Chris Sale for a 3-0 win that gave the Yankees a sweep of their two-game series in Boston. Tanaka got 15 outs, retiring the last 14 hitters in winning his third straight start and raising his career record to 42-17. He is 6-2 against Boston and has won five straight and is the first Yankee to shut out the Red Sox since Mike Mussina in 2002. "I enjoy the competition," Tanaka, speaking through an interpreter, said after pitching the Yanks' first shutout in almost three years. "I think a lot of people thought about how well he was pitching up to this point and that Chris Sale had the upper hand," Tanaka said. "I wanted to go in there and try to beat the odds, I guess."

C Gary Sanchez, on the disabled list since April 8 with a right biceps strain, is expected to start a minor league rehab assignment next Tuesday, with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. "I'm very happy that day is getting closer. I'm really excited that the day I will come back to the field is getting closer and closer," Sánchez, who took live batting practice for the first time since the injury Thursday, told reporters.

DH Matt Holliday, new to the rivalry with the Red Sox, drove in two of the three runs with a long at-bat sacrifice fly and a single. It's his third multi-RBI game with his new team and he is 6-for-14 with all 10 of his RBIs with runners in scoring position. He is 11-for-32 with a homer and four RBIs in eight career games at Fenway Park.

LHP CC Sabathia, 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts so far this season, faces the Orioles Friday night. He lost his last start, at Pittsburgh, working five innings and allowing four runs. He is 19-10 with a 3.30 ERA in 39 career starts against the Orioles, earning a no-decision in Baltimore April 9, when he allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings.