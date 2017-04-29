INF Ronald Torreyes is no longer the starting shortstop with the return of Didi Gregorius from the disabled list but manager Joe Girardi said he instructed him to field balls at numerous positions in the infield and outfield. "Torreyes now will become what he was designed to be," manager Joe Girardi said. "He'll play everywhere. I told him second, short, left, third, right." During Gregorius' absence, Torreyes batted .308 with one home run and 13 RBIs.

SS Didi Gregorius was activated from the disabled list after missing the first 20 games with a right shoulder strain. Gregorius batted sixth and went 2-for-5. He also made a diving stop on a ground ball by Baltimore C Wellington Castillo when he ranged about three steps to his right. Gregorius said during his rehab throwing was an issue at times.

RF Aaron Judge recorded his first career multi-homer game Friday night when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and a two-run drive in the sixth. According to Statcast, it had an exit velocity of 119.38 mph, making it the hardest-hit home run of the season. Asked if he was aware of how hard the ball was hit, manager Joe Girardi said: "I am not but I'll check it out." Judge is the sixth Yankee to hit at least nine home runs through New York's first 21 games. The others are Alex Rodriguez (2007), Mickey Mantle (1956, 1961), Babe Ruth (1921), Yogi Berra (1956) and Graig Nettles (1973).

DH Matt Holliday recorded his 10th career walk-off hit when he hit a three-run home run off LHP Jayson Aquino. Holliday also recorded his third game-ending home run and first since Sept. 18, 2009 against Aaron Heilman in a game against the Chicago Cubs.

INF Pete Kozma was designated for assignment to make room for SS Didi Gregorius, who made his season debut. Kozma went 1-for-9 while appearing in nine games. It's possible he could wind up with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, where he spent all of last season.