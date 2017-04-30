C Austin Romine drove in a career-high five runs when he had a sacrifice fly, a two-run single and a two-run home run. He is the first ninth-place hitter to get at least five RBIs since current manager Joe Girardi drove in seven runs Aug. 23, 1999 at Texas.

RF Aaron Judge became the first player in the American League to reach 10 home runs when he hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning Saturday. Judge is the third player to reach 10 home runs in the majors this season along with Washington's Ryan Zimmerman and Milwaukee's Eric Thames. He is one of six Yankees to hit at least 10 home runs through the first 22 games, joining a group that includes Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Babe Ruth, along with Alex Rodriguez and Graig Nettles.

C Gary Sanchez (strained biceps) took batting practice and did some running. Manager Joe Girardi said there were not any problems and Sanchez remains on track to begin a rehab assignment in the next few days.

LF Brett Gardner ended a drought of 261 at-bats that dated to July 30 when he led off Saturday's 12-4 win with a home run. Gardner then slugged a three-run shot. He said he was getting good-natured teasing about the lack of home runs from teammates. Gardner recorded his third career two-homer game and seventh leadoff blast. He had not driven in a run before Saturday and the 17-game drought was the second-longest of his career. The longest was a 22-game RBI drought June 20-July 17, 2011.