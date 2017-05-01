1B Greg Bird was out of the starting lineup because the Yankees were facing a left-handed starting pitcher Sunday. The Yankees would like to get him some at-bats against left-handed starters, which next occurs next weekend when Chicago Cubs LHPs Brett Anderson and Jon Lester are scheduled to start. Bird is hitting .107 (6-for-56 with 21 strikeouts. Since getting his first home run two weeks ago vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, he is 2-for-27 in his last nine games. Asked about possibly demoting Bird to the minor leagues, GM Brian Cashman said it's not an option, citing the good spring training and previous track record before missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. "It's hard to answer that because he had the spring he had and he's had the career he's had up until the injury," Cashman said. "He's a good hitter. He's going to hit. We're just seeing us respecting the ability. He's going to come around."

LHP Richard Bleier was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk Sunday just in time to be on the visiting side of Yankee Stadium. Bleier posted a 1.96 ERA in 23 appearances for the Yankees last season before being traded to Baltimore in February. He also pitched in the qualifying rounds of the World Baseball Classic for Israel. With Norfolk he posted a 1.00 ERA in five appearances, including two scoreless outings on consecutive games after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury.

OF/1B Tyler Austin (left ankle fracture) is in the midst of a rehab that is so extensive GM Brian Cashman had to flip through an email on his phone to get the exact details. Once Cashman found the email, he said Austin is hitting in the cage, exercising for lower balance, getting soft tissue massages and running on the treadmill. Austin was injured early in spring training and placed on the 60-day disabled list. His return is unlikely to occur until July, though Cashman did not want to speculate on a return date.

RF Aaron Judge drew three walks and singled Sunday. He reached safely in eight straight plate appearances from his ninth-inning walk Friday through his single in the fifth Sunday. He batted .556 (5-for-9) with seven runs scored, three home runs and five RBIs in the three-game series.

C Gary Sanchez (strained biceps) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday. It is possible Sanchez could return for next weekend's series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. This weekend, Sanchez has been catching, taking batting practice and running. He also had a promotional bobblehead doll distributed to fans Sunday.

RHP Bryan Mitchell pitched the ninth and 11th innings Sunday. Yes, you read that right. In between those innings on the mound, he played first base. The Yankees used him there because of LHP Aroldis Chapman high strikeout rate and because LHP Tommy Layne and RHP Adam Warren were unavailable. Mitchell was charged with a fielding error for dropping a foul pop up by C Wellington Castillo. He then made the play on 2B Jonathan Schoop's pop up. "I guess I should have expected the first one to find me," Mitchell said. "That's something that's abnormal to me, but I know I can catch a flyball. I guess I just went back too far and the ball had a lot of spin. I thought I was going to catch it."

SS Pete Kozma was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers Sunday. The Yankees designated him for assignment Friday when SS Didi Gregorius was activated from the disabled list.