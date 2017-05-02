RHP Luis Severino frequently fell behind hitters and lacked fastball command at times Monday during a 7-1 loss to Toronto. He allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA in six games (five starts) against the Blue Jays. Severino also stumbled on the mound after throwing a pitch to Toronto C Luke Maile. Manager Joe Girardi said Severino was not injured. "We were concerned," Girardi said, "but he said he was fine. Whenever a pitcher stumbles, you're always concerned what it could be, but he said he was fine."

RHP Luis Cessa was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday to give the Yankees another long reliever in case the need arose, which it did when he pitched the final 3 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs against the Blue Jays. Cessa made four starts in the minors this season and was 1-2 with a 1.54 ERA. Those starts occurred after he was 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA as part of the competition for the fifth starter in spring training. Last season, he was 4-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 17 appearances (nine starts) with the Yankees.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday after pitching 2 2/3 innings and throwing 65 pitches in two outings during the weekend against Baltimore. He allowed seven runs and nine hits in those appearances, raising his ERA from 1.04 to 6.35.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury reached on catcher's interference for the first time this season and the 27th time in his career. It is the most since Pete Rose reached 29 times via catcher's interference. Ellsbury has reached base that way 13 times since the start of last season.