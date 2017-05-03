IF/OF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to fill the roster spot created when 1B Greg Bird went on the 15-day disabled list with a right ankle bruise. Refsnyder struggled in spring training by batting .229 and is hitting .260 with one home run and six RBIs in 21 games in Triple A. Last season, he batted .250 with 12 RBIs in 58 games spanning thee stints with the Yankees. Since making his major league debut, Refsnyder has played first base, second base, third base, left field and right field.

RHP Luis Cessa's first stint with the Yankees lasted one day as he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Tuesday. On Monday, he was promoted to replace RHP Bryan Mitchell and in a 7-1 loss, Cessa threw 35 pitches in the final 3 1/3 innings and allowed a two-run homer to Toronto RF Jose Bautista.

1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. Bird underwent a second MRI after Monday's game that showed the bruise. He also underwent an MRI after the team returned from Baltimore on April 10. Bird's ankle problems initially surfaced during a spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 30 and Tuesday, manager Joe Girardi said he noticed Bird was lacking explosiveness in at-bats, which is why they decided to DL him. Bird said he agreed with Girardi's assessment, saying: "I don't think so. We had a couple of times in Boston, we had those two days off, and I felt all right after that, especially in my work. But it just seemed like the more I turned it up, the more it disagreed with me." Bird will be shut down from baseball activities for 7-to-10 days and will rehab in New York while the team is on a five-game road trip. Bird is 6-for-60 with one home run, three RBIs and 22 strikeouts in 22 games. On Sunday, general manager Brian Cashman said sending down Bird to the minors was not an option and Girardi said Tuesday this essentially is a chance for him to hit the "reset button" whenever Bird returns.

C Austin Romine left the game after the sixth inning with cramping in his right groin. Manager Joe Girardi seemed to think it was dehydration since Romine was able to stretch without difficulty after the game. He singled in the sixth and took third on a base hit by 3B Chase Headley. When he moved from second to third, Romine grimaced and a trainer briefly looked at him but he stayed in for the rest of the inning.

C Gary Sanchez (biceps) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre on Tuesday and homered on the first pitch he saw against Lehigh Valley RHP Mark Appel in the first inning and added an RBI double. He will play six to seven innings as a catcher again Wednesday and since the team has a late-morning start Thursday, Sanchez will be the designated hitter. If there are no setbacks, Sanchez could return this weekend against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field. When he does return, manager Joe Girardi said it's possible Sanchez would return to hitting out of the No. 2 spot.

LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, marking the second straight day the Yankees made a pitching move for their bullpen. This is his second stint with the Yankees, who watched him be effective through most of 2015 before faltering in the final month. Shreve made the opening day roster and made six relief appearances in Triple-A, posting a 1-0 record, a 1.42 ERA with one save and 12 strikeouts.

LHP CC Sabathia will pitch Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays but did not spend Tuesday discussing his next start. Instead he spoke about the incident with some Boston fans yelling racial slurs at Baltimore CF Adam Jones on Monday. Sabathia said Boston is the only place he has heard such comments, though he has not heard those remarks from fans since joining the Yankees as a free agent in 2009. "It pisses you off and it's sad that you have to deal with that in this day and age. "But it is what it is, and like I said, we all know and get ready for it, I guess."

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (left elbow) was not in the lineup Tuesday after an MRI showed a bruised nerve. Ellsbury was injured when he made a catch against the center field wall on a two-run sacrifice fly by Toronto SS Ryan Goins in the sixth inning Monday. He is day-to-day but if he does not heal by Friday, a stint on the disabled list might be necessary since the Yankees are playing five straight games in National League cities Chicago and Cincinnati.