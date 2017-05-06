C Kyle Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Wilkes Barre on Friday after going hitless in his first 18 Major League at-bats along with two walks and six strikeouts. He was called up when Gary Sanchez went on the disabled list and was the backup to Austin Romine in his first stint in the majors.

LHP Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.15 ERA) makes his fifth big league start and looks to bounce back after pitching in two Yankees losses. The No. 13 prospect in the New York organization, he made the big league club on April 12 and earned his first Major League win on April 17 against the Chicago White Sox, working six-plus innings while allowing three earned run on seven hits. Montgomery suffered his first loss?five days later in a 2-1 setback to Pittsburgh but had had a credible performance even with less effective pitches.

2B Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 in his first visit back to Wrigley Field since departing in a 2015 trade to the Yankees. "It was really an emotional day to play against a team that gave me my first opportunity to be a baseball player," Castro said. He became the first American League player with 40 hits this season and extended his hitting streak to eight, including four straight multi-hit games in that span.

C Gary Sanchez was activated off the 10-day disabled list (strained right biceps) and rejoined his team in Chicago after three game rehab stint in Triple-A Wilkes Barre. He was promptly inserted into the starting lineup and went 0-for-4. He suffered the injury on a swing during an April 8 game at Baltimore. Sanchez hit .385 with a homer and three RBI while in Triple-A.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury remained on the active rosteron Friday after it was possible he might go on the disabled list after missing games two games this week. He suffered a bruised nerve in his left elbow after after crashing into the wall while making a catch on Toronto IF Ryan Goins Monday. He appeared as a ninth inning pinch-hitter, drew a walk and scored on Brett Gardner's home run.

LF Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 and his lone hit was decisive for the Yankees a three-run home run with two strikes and two outs in the ninth ninth inning of a 3-2 victory. He has five homers and 10 RBIs in his last 10 games after no homers or RBIs in his first 18 games.

RHP Michael Pineda took a no decision as he allowed solo home runs to Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber in a six-inning outing. It was his second start this season with three or fewer hits. He allowed two home runs for the second time this season but also singled in the third inning for his second career hit and first since June 23, 2011 while with Seattle.