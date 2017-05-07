LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against the Cubs. He walked four and struck out three. His ERA is 3.81.

2B Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, against his former team the Cubs on Saturday. It was his first home run at Wrigley Field since the 2015 NLDS with the Cubs. He had three hits and three RBIs. Castro is hitting .381. He has four three-hit games this season.

RF Aaron Judge batted cleanup for the first time in his career Saturday against the Cubs. He went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. He's batting .320.

OF Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) remained out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game. Manager Joe Girardi indicated Ellsbury may start Sunday against Chicago.

CF Aaron Hicks tied career highs with four hits and three RBIs Saturday against the Cubs. His three-run home run was his sixth of the season. He's batting .355.