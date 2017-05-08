RHP Luis Severino struck out nine, walked one and gave up four hits and a run in seven innings in his first game against the Cubs on Sunday. He has struck out 45 while walking seven this season. His ERA is 3.40.

LHP Aroldis Chapman allowed three runs in the ninth Sunday against his former team, the Cubs, for his first blown save of the season in eight chances. He allowed a leadoff walk, three singles and an intentional walk before he hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to bring in the tying run. Chapman saw his ERA jump to 3.00. "I felt normal. It just wasn't my night tonight," Chapman said through an interpreter.

1B Matt Holliday made his first start in the field this season Sunday against the Cubs. He went 2-for-4 and is batting .277/.390/.518 this year.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) returned to the Yankees' lineup on Sunday for his first start since May 1. He hit a two-run home run in the eighth off RHP Justin Grimm for his fourth long ball of the season. It was his first home run since April 28 against Baltimore.