INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre as the Yankees brought up RHP Chad Green to give them an extra bullpen arm coming off Sunday night's 18-inning affair against the Cubs.. Refsnyder is 0-for-3 with the Yankees this season.

RHP Chad Green was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday to give the Yankees an extra bullpen arm coming off Sunday night's 18-inning affair against the Cubs. He last pitched on May 2. "He could throw 100 pitches if we needed him to," quipped Yankees manager Joe Girardi prior to Monday's game against the Reds. Green went 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts since moving to Triple-A.

RF Aaron Judge was given a scheduled day off on Monday at Cincinnati. Manager Joe Girardi said Judge has some bumps and bruises and the timing likely was right after Sunday's 18-inning marathon at Wrigley Field. "(Girardi) told me (Sunday) before the game, today or tomorrow I would get an off day," Judge said. "He picked today." Judge entered Monday tied with the Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman for the major league home run lead with 13. The day off also meant Judge wouldn't get to face Reds RHP Rookie Davis, a minor league teammate and close friend. "It's been fun seeing him up here doing his thing," Judge said. "We talk throughout the year."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave New York what it needed Monday night with the bullpen limited coming off Sunday's marathon. Tanaka (5-1) allowed three earned runs and 10 hits including a two-run home run by Joey Votto in the seventh. It was Votto's 10th home run this season. Tanaka walked one and struck out six over his 112 pitches. "I was able to keep my poise," Tanaka said, via a translator. "It was a long game last night. I did have that in my mind to rest the bullpen."

3B Chase Headley was sore following Monday's game after being struck on the tibia in the seventh inning by Reds reliever Drew Storen, who hit three batters in the inning, including one with the bases loaded to force in a run. Storen was the first Reds pitcher to hit three batters in an inning since Raul Sanchez on May 15, 1960 versus the Phillies. "That doesn't happen very often," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "Obviously, there was no intent. That was a very unusual inning, for sure." Headley doesn't believe his injury is serious, but he will be evaluated Wednesday. "We know he's not trying to do it," said Yankees manager Joe Girardi of Storen. "But it is frustrating. We're already banged up. We're mostly concerned about Chase. It's not what you want to see happen to your guys."