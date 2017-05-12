1B Greg Bird (right ankle contusion) met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad on Thursday and the Yankees said he was not cleared to begin baseball activities. Manager Joe Girardi said this was not a setback as Bird is showing improvement and feeling much better. Bird was put on the disabled list May 2 and the plan was to keep his shut down from baseball activities for 7-to-10 days.

RHP Chad Green was optioned to Triple-A during Wednesday's off day. Green was an extra arm in the bullpen in Cincinnati in case the Yankees needed another arm but was not used. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Green was sent down after his brief stint so he can continue being a starting pitcher.

LHP Jordan Montgomery makes his sixth career start Friday when he pitches against the Astros. He is pitching on extended five days' rest, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings of Saturday's 11-6 victory at Wrigley Field over the Chicago Cubs. The Yankees are 3-2 in his starts and opponents are batting .120 with runners in scoring position against him.

RHP Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 appearances this year at Triple A. Gallegos has pitched in the Yankees' minor league system since 2012 and last season he was a combined 7-2 with a 1.27 ERA in 42 appearances between Scranton/Wilkes Barre and Double-A Trenton. "He's been pitching better in Triple-A," manager Joe Girardi said. "He's got a couple of breaking balls, he's got a pretty good fastball."

3B Chase Headley returned to the starting lineup after pinch hitting Tuesday and was 1-for-4. He snapped a 0-for-15 hitless skid with an infield single in the second inning and struck out in his final two at-bats. Headley has three hits in his last 24 at-bats spanning six games.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury reached base via catcher's interference in the fifth inning Thursday. It was the 28th time he reached on catcher's interference, one behind Pete Rose's all-time record.