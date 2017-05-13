LHP Aroldis Chapman pitched for the first time since blowing a three-run lead in Sunday's 18-inning win at Chicago. On his 22nd pitch, it seemed he might be hurt. Manager Joe Girardi and trainer Steve Donahue came out to look at him briefly but Chapman remained in the game. Two pitches later, Chapman was lifted after allowing a single to 2B Jose Altuve. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said Chapman was fine.

2B Starlin Castro limped and grimaced slightly after catching a pop-up by Houston 3B Alex Bregman for the second out of the sixth inning. Manager Joe Girardi stood at the top step of the dugout but Castro gave a thumbs-up to indicate he could remain in the game.

DH Matt Holliday made his third start of the season at first base, though Friday was his first in an American League ballpark. Manager Joe Girardi cited his previous two appearances as among the reasons for using Holliday at first: "We felt (Holliday) did a good enough job when he was out there that we feel comfortable enough doing this from time to time."

3B Chase Headley was ejected with two outs in the seventh inning by plate umpire Adrian Johnson while arguing he was hit with a pitch on a bunt attempt that went foul. After staying in the game, he got into a wild argument with Johnson, who continued the dispute by pointing a finger in Headley's face. Manager Joe Girardi restrained Headley, who also slammed his helmet. The argument ended when Headley was escorted to the dugout by another umpire. It was Headley's fourth career ejection and first since arguing balls and strikes with Marty Foster on Sept. 15, 2014, at Tampa Bay. The argument actually escalated after Headley was talking to C Brian McCann, who asked what happened.

1B Chris Carter was given the night off to rest a bat that has yet to heat up. Carter's only home run was April 22 in Pittsburgh and he is 12-for-60 (.200) with 24 strikeouts. Still, manager Joe Girardi believes the Yankees will see the Carter who has produced five straight seasons of at least 16 home runs before joining New York.