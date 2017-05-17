C Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the third inning. Eight of his past nine home runs, dating to last season, have been on the road. And six of his last nine have come with at least one runner on base. He is hitting .353 with eight RBIs in nine games since coming off the disabled list.

LHP CC Sabathia has won all five of his starts as a Yankee against the Royals. Overall, he is 20-11 with a 3.11 ERA in 38 career starts versus Kanas City. He is 13-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 career starts at Kauffman Stadium, matching the most wins by a visitor at The K. "The cutter was a lot better today," Sabathia said after 6 2/3 scoreless innings and throwing only 85 pitches. "And the guys played great defense behind me. We figured out by the second inning they were coming out hacking. We just had to make some pitches on the edges and get some quick outs."

1B Chris Carter batted ninth for just the second time this season. He responded with three hits, including a two-run homer. It was his first multi-hit game since May 3. He has 13 career hits against the Royals and six are home runs.

RHP Michael Pineda, who starts Wednesday, is 3-1 with a 2.63 ERA in his last six starts. The Yankees have a 5-2 record in his last seven starts.