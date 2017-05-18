2B Starlin Castro had his fifth three-hit game of the season. He has 18 multi-hit games, tied for the most in the majors. His 54 hits tops the American League. He has a career .356 average lifetime against the Royals.

LF Brett Gardner tripled and singled. He has reached safely in 20 straight starts dating to April 18. He is batting .315 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in 23 games over that stretch.

CF Aaron Hicks hit his seventh home run, a three-run shot, in the five-run fourth. He has 12 home runs in his past 62 games dating to Aug. 5 after hitting only three home runs in his first 90 games. He has reached base in 18 of 20 starts this season and is hitting .333 with a .627 slugging percentage and 18 RBIs when starting. "Hicks has played really, really well," manager Joe Girardi said. "That's why we continue to use him."

RHP Michael Pineda earned his first road victory since July 25 at Houston. He ended a streak of 10 consecutive winless road starts. He gave up two home runs and has allowed multiple home runs in three of his past five starts. "It was kind of mixed," manager Joe Girardi said of Pineda's start. "He gave up a couple of homers, but he had to sit through some long innings and sometimes that can be difficult. But I thought he was OK."