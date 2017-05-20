RHP Luis Severino gave up one run over five innings and struck out seven. He threw 89 pitches, 59 for strikes, but did not factor in the decision. "I think he started to command his pitches better after the first inning and get some quicker outs." Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson said. "I'm proud of him for fighting."

LF Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 with a single and now has 12 hits in 12 games against the Rays, the most hits against any team he's faced in his young career. Judge also collided with Starlin Castro when both players went after a foul ball in the eighth inning but both players finished the game.

DH Matt Holliday went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. His two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning off Rays reliever Ryne Stanek tied the game at 4-4. It is Holliday's third game this season with multiple extra-base hits.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI as his batting average continues to climb and is up to .287 on the season. Ellsbury's RBI double in the third inning gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead.