RHP Giovanny Gallegos was sent down to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Sunday. He appeared in four games with the Yankees, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, posting a 5.06 ERA.

SS Didi Gregorius went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. It's the fourth time Gregorius has had four hits in a game and he is the third Yankees to do it this season, joining Aaron Hicks and Ronald Torreyes.

RF Aaron Judge struggled at the plate Sunday against Tampa Bay, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts but made a diving catch in the sixth inning to rob Evan Longoria of an RBI double. "He has to do everything right to make that catch," Girardi said. "If he takes a bad route, if he doesn't get a good jump he doesn't make that play."

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Sunday's game. He last pitched for the Yankees on April 30 when he gave up three runs to the Orioles in the 11th inning.

LHP C.C. Sabathia gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five-plus innings to earn the win and improve to 4-2 this season while dropping his ERA to 4.62. He retired 12 straight batters during one stretch. "I just think my stuff was a little bit crisper today," Sabathia said. "Sanchez did a great job behind the plate again. We got two-strike counts, and even though they fouled a lot of pitches and ran my pitch count up a little, we were able to finish when we needed to."

LF Brett Gardner went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a run scored. It was Gardner's eighth home run of the season and he has a slash line of .359/.427/.744 in the past 20 games. "I've seen him hit it in BP and he displayed power," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I don't think we expected him to hit eight home runs in about a month but we'll take it."