1B Greg Bird began some baseball activities as he rehabs a bruised right ankle. Monday was the three-week point since Bird's last game and he took about 25 dry swings and toss work while also running on a treadmill. Bird will start with tee and toss Tuesday, progress to the batting cage Wednesday and take batting practice Friday and Saturday. Bird said there is not a date for him to begin rehab games.

OF/1B Tyler Austin played in his third rehab game for Double-A Trenton Monday and went 1-for-3 while playing right field for five innings. Austin has been on the disabled list all season after fracturing his left ankle early in spring training.

INF Gleyber Torres was promoted from Double-A Trenton to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre and will make his debut there Tuesday. On the front page of Scanton-Wilkes/Barre's website is a picture of him saying: "Welcome to the RailRiders" #Gleybermania. In 32 games in Double-A, he batted .273 with five home runs and 21 RBIs while playing multiple infield positions. Said Yankees manager Joe Girardi: "I think he knows how to play the game, bottom line -- whether it's offensively or defensively, running the bases, he knows how to play the game and, you know, he's facing another challenge, Triple-A. He's going to see a lot of veteran guys that have had experience in the big leagues and know how to pitch to game plans and know how to expose weaknesses. We have a lot of belief in him and I think he's going to handle it fine, but he's going to move all over the infield, still, like we've been doing and let's see how he does."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start on Thursday, giving him three more days to go back to "basics" with pitching coach Larry Rothchild. On Monday Tanaka said he feels fine physically but also said his last two starts and 6.56 ERA in nine starts are caused by lack of command in pitches, especially fastballs.

LF Brett Gardner hit his ninth home run Monday night and all of his homers have occurred in his last 21 games. He has 15 RBI in 19 games this month and it is his third-highest RBI total in a month. He drove in 16 runs in July 2014 and 18 in June 2015.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed his 11th home run but also pitched 6 1/3 solid innings to get his fifth win. Pineda did not get his fifth win until July 25 last season. Of the 11 home runs allowed by Pineda, nine have been solo homers.