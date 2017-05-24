1B Greg Bird began some baseball activities as he rehabs a bruised right ankle. Monday was the three-week point since Bird's last game and he took about 25 dry swings and toss work while also running on a treadmill. Bird will start with tee and toss Tuesday, progress to the batting cage Wednesday and take batting practice Friday and Saturday. Bird said there is not a date for him to begin rehab games.

LHP Jordan Montgomery was in line for a win after allowing one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings but wound up with a no-decision. Montgomery lost his shutout bid in the seventh and did not walk a batter for the first time in his career. Before Tuesday, he allowed 18 walks in 39 1/3 innings. "Fastball command. I was moving in and out, throwing a two-seamer and fastballs up and going off of that, offspeed," he said of the difference from last Thursday's outing in Kansas City.

OF/1B Tyler Austin went 2-for-3 with a pair of triples in his fourth rehab game with Double-A Trenton. He was the designated hitter Tuesday after playing right field Monday. He has been on the disabled list all season after fracturing his left ankle early in spring training.

INF Gleyber Torres made his Triple-A debut with Scranton-Wilkes/Barre Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk against Columbus. Torres was promoted there after hitting .273 in 32 games for Double-A Trenton.