RHP Luis Severino tied a career high by pitching eight innings for the second time. He also did it April 18 against the Chicago White Sox when he allowed three earned runs. This time, he did not allow a run and threw a career-high 114 pitches. Among them was a full count changeup to Royals 3B Eric Hosmer, resulting in a called strike three after he fell behind 3-0. "No, no way," Severino said when asked if he would have thrown that pitch last season.

1B Greg Bird said he felt fine Wednesday after continuing his rehab from a bruised right ankle by doing an array of activities on the field about four hours before the first pitch. He ran from the right field foul line to right-center field and ran from first to third. He also took ground balls and line drives, and made throws to second and home plate. The drills concluded with him fielding throws from shortstop and third base. Before going on the field, Bird took swings in the batting cage. He is scheduled for an off-day Thursday followed by batting practice Friday and Saturday. After those activities, he will get some swings during workouts in Tampa and followed by a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Tampa.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) will see Yankees team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad on Friday. If his consultation goes well, the Yankees hope he can begin a throwing program Saturday. Chapman was placed on the disabled list May 14 and the progression falls in line with the Yankees saying he would not throw for two weeks.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka starts Thursday afternoon against Kansas City and is coming off arguably his worst two starts as a major leaguer. Tanaka is 5-3 and has a 2.78 ERA in his wins and a 17.51 ERA in his other starts. Manager Joe Girardi reiterated Wednesday that Tanaka's issues are not physical. When asked if Tanaka went for any scans, Girardi said: "You just don't scan people. You just don't light them up inside and you don't want to turn them into Spiderman or Superman or something like that. Radiation is something you have to deal with, so you don't scan people to scan them. We have to do that at the airport and none of us like it."

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list following Wednesday's game. He exited the contest with a concussion and a neck sprain after crashing into the wall making a catch on SS Alcides Escobar's fly ball. Ellsbury was injured for the second time this season crashing into the wall. On May 1, he sustained a nerve injury to his left elbow after colliding with the wall to catch a ball hit by Toronto IF Ryan Goins. He missed three games with the injury.