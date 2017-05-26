FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 27, 2017 / 2:51 AM / in 3 months

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

INF/OF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday after CF Jacoby Ellsbury was placed on the disabled list. Refsnyder, 26, has appeared in three games with the Yankees this season, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Refsnyder has a .303/.391/.454 with one home run and 10 RBIs over 33 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion, sprained neck) was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday. Ellsbury crashed into the center-field wall to catch a long fly ball on the first pitch of Wednesday's game vs. the Royals. He initially stayed in the game was but was removed after the first inning and diagnosed with a concussion and a sprained neck after getting checked out by doctors and trainer Steve Donahue. "Obviously, we're going to miss him for a while now, but he plays hard," manager Joe Girardi said.

