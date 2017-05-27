1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) continued his baseball activities by running or as manager Joe Girardi quipped, "flying around the bases." He also took batting practice, which he is expected to do again Saturday. Bird will then head to Tampa for some at-bats in extended spring training followed by at-bats in rehab games.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) saw a doctor Friday and was cleared to begin a throwing program on Saturday. It will start with him playing catch and meets the timeline set by GM Brian Cashman. On May 14 when Chapman was placed on the disabled list, Cashman said Chapman would not throw for a minimum of two weeks.

1B Tyler Austin was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Austin has been on the disabled list all season after fracturing his left ankle early in spring training.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings Friday but took a tough 4-1 loss to Oakland. All of his strikeouts were on sliders and splitters and each one was a swinging strike three. Tanaka turned in the ninth game in Yankees history with at least 13 strikeouts and no walks. He also was the fifth Japanese pitcher to record at least 13 strikeouts. Tanaka also tied a record by becoming the third Yankee to strike out 13 and get a loss. Roger Clemens did it twice May 28, 2000 vs. Boston and June 17, 1999 vs. Texas.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion, sprained neck) missed his first game since landing on the 7-day disabled list. Ellsbury was injured when he crashed into the wall to catch a long fly ball by Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar on the first pitch of Wednesday's 3-0 win. Manager Joe Girardi said it's too early to know if Ellsbury will only miss a week.