1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) took batting practice on the field Saturday morning and reported no pain. He will head to the team's minor league facility in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday to take at-bats in extended spring training and if he continues to report no pain, Bird will get into rehab games sometime next week. Bird was originally placed on the disabled list May 2. The Yankees believe the injury caused his extremely slow start of six hits in 60 at-bats, especially since Bird also fouled a ball of his ankle late in spring training.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) began a throwing program Saturday and it was his first baseball activities since going on the disabled list May 14. Chapman made 25 throws from a distance of 60 feet and reported no pain. He said the distance and the amount of throws will gradually increase and it will occur in conjunction with various rehab exercises.

RHP Dellin Betances recorded a five-out save Saturday and did so by throwing only 24 pitches to five hitters. It was third career save of at least five outs.

3B Chase Headley was not in the starting lineup Saturday and likely will get Sunday off in an attempt to clear his head from his massive slump. Headley was lifted for pinch hitter Gary Sanchez in the ninth inning Friday. His batting average is down to .228, including a .180 mark against left-handed pitching. Headley is hitting .147 this month and manager Joe Girardi reiterated that he didn't think the slump coincided with him getting hit on the right leg by Drew Storen on May 9 at Cincinnati.

RHP Taijuan Walker threw a bullpen session Saturday in Milwaukee as he recovers from a blister on his right index finger. The plan is for Walker to throw a simulated game next week when the Diamondbacks visit Pittsburgh. If all goes well, he could rejoin the rotation later in the week when Arizona takes on the Marlins in Miami.