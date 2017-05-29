LHP Jordan Montgomery makes his ninth career start and second against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He allowed three runs and three hits in five innings in a no-decision vs. the Orioles on April 30. Montgomery last pitched Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals and did not get a decision. He allowed one earned run and two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 6-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. It matched the longest start of his career.

LHP Aroldis Chapman continued throwing as he recovers from inflammation in his left rotator cuff. He made 50 throws from a distance of 60 feet and said he felt no pain. He will throw again Monday and take Tuesday off. Chapman began his throwing program Saturday by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

RF Aaron Judge hit his 16th home run and it was his first career grand slam Sunday. It was Judge's first homer since last Sunday in Tampa Bay and his first since the new 18-seat "Judge's Chambers" were added behind section 104 in right field. Judge said he had been "rolling over the ball" in the last two weeks, though he finished Sunday with a .321 batting average.

RHP Michael Pineda (6-2) matched his win total from last season's nightmarish 6-12 campaign. He allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in six innings Sunday. He has allowed three earned runs or less in nine straight starts and has posted a 2.89 ERA in that span.