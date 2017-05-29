FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 29, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

LHP Jordan Montgomery makes his ninth career start and second against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. He allowed three runs and three hits in five innings in a no-decision vs. the Orioles on April 30. Montgomery last pitched Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals and did not get a decision. He allowed one earned run and two hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of a 6-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. It matched the longest start of his career.

LHP Aroldis Chapman continued throwing as he recovers from inflammation in his left rotator cuff. He made 50 throws from a distance of 60 feet and said he felt no pain. He will throw again Monday and take Tuesday off. Chapman began his throwing program Saturday by making 25 throws from 60 feet.

RF Aaron Judge hit his 16th home run and it was his first career grand slam Sunday. It was Judge's first homer since last Sunday in Tampa Bay and his first since the new 18-seat "Judge's Chambers" were added behind section 104 in right field. Judge said he had been "rolling over the ball" in the last two weeks, though he finished Sunday with a .321 batting average.

RHP Michael Pineda (6-2) matched his win total from last season's nightmarish 6-12 campaign. He allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits in six innings Sunday. He has allowed three earned runs or less in nine straight starts and has posted a 2.89 ERA in that span.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.