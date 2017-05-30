1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) took live batting practice Monday in Tampa Bay. Bird fouled a ball of his ankle late in spring training and was eventually placed on the DL on May 2. It is still undetermined where he will go for his rehab assignment. Bird is batting .100 in just 60 at-bats.

LHP Jordan Montgomery had an effective outing Monday in the series opener against Baltimore. The rookie was hindered by a 2B Starlin Castro error that extended the third inning that led to a pair of unearned runs. Montgomery (2-4) gave up three runs (one earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings. "I made the adjustment in later innings and started getting some quick outs," Montgomery said. "Just staying back. Not letting the game get too quick and slowing everything down."

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left rotator cuff inflammation) played catch prior to the series opener Monday in Baltimore. He will not throw Tuesday so he can be evaluated the following day. Yankees manager Joe Girardi would not offer a timeline for Chapman's return. "It's day-by-day, you can't tell," Girardi said.

3B Chase Headley was back in the lineup for the series opener Monday against the Orioles after sitting the previous two games. "I hope it gave him a chance to refresh himself," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "He wanted to work on a couple of things just to get him going again. He's run into some bad luck and sometimes that can be extremely frustrating." Headley went 1-for-2 and is batting .231.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion, sprained neck) is still not ready to begin baseball activities, manager Joe Girardi said Monday. Ellsbury suffered the injury crashing into the wall May 24 against the Royals. "We're checking today and hopefully he'll be ready soon," Girardi said. Ellsbury is batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.