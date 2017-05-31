INF Rob Refsnyder got the start at first base against the Orioles on Tuesday in place of Chris Carter, who is batting .186. "His at-bats have been good," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "I thought I'd give Chris a day off and see what (Refsnyder) can do." Refsnyder, who entered the game with three at-bats this season, went 0-for-3 with a walk.

RHP Luis Severino (4-2) allowed one run on seven hits with eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his past five starts. Severino has been a pleasant surprise aftering he was bumped from the starting rotation when he went 0-8 in 11 starts last season. "You feel good when he takes the mound," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "You really do because of the stuff that he has. I've seen the improvement in his slider. It's had a lot more depth. When he had the depth to it, he's really hard to hit."

1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) is set to begin a rehab stint Thursday at High-A Tampa. Bird did not have any setbacks in a simulated game this past weekend and appears to be progressing from the injury. There is no set timetable for him to return to the Yankees.

SS Didi Gregorius was hit by a pitch in his left hand in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Orioles. He managed to stay in the game, but will be further evaluated. "We're a little concerned about his hand," manager Joe Girardi said. "We'll get it checked out and make sure he's OK."

CF Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion, sprained neck) was expected to do some running Tuesday and hit in the cage, manager Joe Girardi said. He could rejoin the club by the weekend against the Blue Jays. "It really comes down to how he reacts to the exercise," Girardi said. Ellsbury is batting .281 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

LF Brett Gardner is in a groove against the Orioles this season. With a pair of homers, Gardner has hit safely in seven of eight against Baltimore, batting .324. Gardner also got his eighth career leadoff homer and has 11 on the season.