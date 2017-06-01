1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) played a simulated game for three innings Wednesday. Manager Joe Girardi said he will play six innings with the Tampa Yankees on Thursday.

RHP Giovanny Gallegos was recalled on Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He replaced RHP Bryan Mitchell, optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Tuesday game. Gallegos appeared in this game and allowed three runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

LHP Aroldis Chapman (left shoulder rotator cuff inflammation) continued his work by playing catch again on Wednesday, according to manager Joe Girardi. Chapman was placed on the disabled list May 14, retroactive to May 13.

SS Did Gregorious did not play after being hit in the right hand by a pitch on Tuesday. The X-rays were negative but there was some swelling. "It's still sore," he said. "(Manager) Joe (Girardi) told me I was getting the day off to get it worked on, and I'll be ready (Thursday). I feel good, way better than yesterday."

RHP Masahiro Tanaka has not been able to find his way this season. His problems continued in the 10-4 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday night, where the right-hander allowed seven runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Tanaka did get his 500th career strikeout in the game but not much else went right. "It's tough obviously," Tanaka said through an interpreter. "You just have to keep on fighting."

OF Jacoby Ellsbury took batting practice before the game and was scheduled to see the doctor (concussion). Manager Joe Girardi said they are hoping to get him cleared after meeting with the doctor.

LF Brett Gardner is closing in on 1,000 career hits. He led off the Wednesday game with a hit -- the third straight contest the outfielder has done that -- and went 1-for-4, increasing his career hit total to 998. Gardner hit .327 in 27 games in May.