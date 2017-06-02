1B Greg Bird was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Tampa. Bird fouled a ball of his ankle late in spring training and was eventually placed on the DL on May 2.

C Gary Sanchez hit two home runs in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday. He has six home runs on the season. He has four multi-homer games in his career. He has hit 12 of his past 13 homers on the road since Sept. 17.

DH Matt Holliday had three singles in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, which equals a season best. He has three three-hit games this season, two against the Blue Jays.

LHP CC Sabathia struck out seven in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night to move into fourth place on the all-time strikeouts list for left-handers. Sabathia finished the game with 2,779 career strikeouts to pass LHP Frank Tanana (2,773). It was his first start this season without allowing a walk.

LF Brett Gardner doubled in the first inning and singled in the fourth Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him 1,000 hits for his career. Gardner finished the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays going 2-for-6 and has a .278 batting average. He is batting .447 (17-for-38) with 13 runs, five doubles, two home runs and four walks in the first inning this season. He is the 41st player to reach 1,000 hits as a Yankee.

CF Aaron Hicks was 4-for-5 with three doubles and a career-best six RBIs Thursday in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. His previous high in a game was three. The six RBIs are the most in a game by a Yankees player this season. The three doubles also were a career best for Hicks. He has a five-game hitting streak and hits in eight of his past nine games, batting .400 (12-for-30) with five doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs in that span.

RHP Michael Pineda (6-2, 3.32 ERA) will take a streak of nine consecutive starts in which he has allowed three or fewer earned runs into the second game of the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The Yankees are 8-2 in his starts this season. He already has matched his win total from last season when he was 6-12. He is 2-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 career starts against the Blue Jays.