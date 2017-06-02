FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2017 / 2:53 AM / 3 months ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

1B Greg Bird was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Tampa. Bird fouled a ball of his ankle late in spring training and was eventually placed on the DL on May 2.

C Gary Sanchez hit two home runs in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday. He has six home runs on the season. He has four multi-homer games in his career. He has hit 12 of his past 13 homers on the road since Sept. 17.

DH Matt Holliday had three singles in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, which equals a season best. He has three three-hit games this season, two against the Blue Jays.

LHP CC Sabathia struck out seven in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night to move into fourth place on the all-time strikeouts list for left-handers. Sabathia finished the game with 2,779 career strikeouts to pass LHP Frank Tanana (2,773). It was his first start this season without allowing a walk.

LF Brett Gardner doubled in the first inning and singled in the fourth Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him 1,000 hits for his career. Gardner finished the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays going 2-for-6 and has a .278 batting average. He is batting .447 (17-for-38) with 13 runs, five doubles, two home runs and four walks in the first inning this season. He is the 41st player to reach 1,000 hits as a Yankee.

CF Aaron Hicks was 4-for-5 with three doubles and a career-best six RBIs Thursday in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. His previous high in a game was three. The six RBIs are the most in a game by a Yankees player this season. The three doubles also were a career best for Hicks. He has a five-game hitting streak and hits in eight of his past nine games, batting .400 (12-for-30) with five doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs in that span.

RHP Michael Pineda (6-2, 3.32 ERA) will take a streak of nine consecutive starts in which he has allowed three or fewer earned runs into the second game of the four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The Yankees are 8-2 in his starts this season. He already has matched his win total from last season when he was 6-12. He is 2-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 11 career starts against the Blue Jays.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.