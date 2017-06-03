1B Greg Bird (bruised right ankle) started his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Class A Tampa and was 1-for-1 with two walks and played six innings at first base against Charlotte. Bird was used as DH on Friday night with Tampa and was 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI.

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 4.11 ERA) is coming off a loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the shortest outing of his career. He allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings. He will be facing the Blue Jays for the first time when he pitched the third game of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre. He has he lowest home run per nine innings ratio of among Yankees starters at 0.89 (five homers in 50 innings).

C Gary Sanchez hit two home runs Thursday against RHP Marco Estrada in the 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has four multi-homer games. Sanchez is the first player in Yankees history (and sixth major leaguer) to have at least four multi-homer games in his first 82 games. He also had a two-homer game against the Blue Jays on Aug. 16. With both homers against Estrada in the Blue Jays' 12-6 win at Yankee Stadium. He was 1-for-5 Friday night in the 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

C John Hicks may have just two days left with Detroit but he's trying to make the most of them. Hicks, who likely will be sent back to the minors when C James McCann is activated off the disabled list Tuesday, smashed his third home run of the season in a 1-for-5 game. He's hit well (.318) in his dozen games covering two tours of duty with the Tigers.

CF Aaron Hicks extended his hit streak to six games Friday in the 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays when he went 2-for-4 with a double. He has hits in nine of his past 10 games, batting .412 (14-for-34) with six doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs during that span.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed 10 hits, three walks and five runs on Friday night in the 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He dropped to 6-3 with a 3.76 ERA. A string of five quality starts ended as well as his three-game winning streak. "My command tonight was not like it used to be," Pineda said. "It happens sometimes, when you don't have your best command so you get in trouble. This is a really good lineup so you want to compete with your best stuff. For me, today, I didn't have my best stuff. I didn't have the command for my fastball today."