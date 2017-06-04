RHP Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93 ERA) has allowed two earned runs over his past three starts covering 19 1/3 innings, two of them wins. He will be trying for his first win against Toronto Blue Jays when he starts the finale of the four-game series Sunday at the Rogers Centre. He is 0-3 with a 6.38 ERA against Toronto in six career games (five starts). He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in three starts at the Rogers Centre. The Yankees are 6-4 in his starts. Severino is 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts on the road this season.

LHP Jordan Montgomery did not allow a run for the first time in 10 career starts Saturday when he gave up only three hits and three walks in six innings in the 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He made a career-high 103 pitches. "The curve was my best pitch today," Montgomery said. "I got it over for strikes and then expanded the zone a little bit and got them to swing over it. I just kind of slowed everything down and started making pitches."

RF Aaron Judge extended his hit streak to seven games Saturday in the 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays when he went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double. He is batting .385 (10-for-26) during the streak with three doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs.

LF Brett Gardner hit his 12th homer of the season to start the four-homer barrage in the eighth inning Saturday during the 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. All his home runs have come since April 29, a span of 31 games. His past four homers have been solo shots.

CF Aaron Hicks extended his hit streak to seven games Saturday with an RBI double in the third inning. By going 1-for-4 in the 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, he is batting .462 (12-for-26) on the streak. He has six doubles and 11 RBIs in that span. Six of his past eight hits have been doubles.