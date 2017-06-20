INF Gleyber Torres will miss the remainder of the season after the team announced Monday the infielder needs to undergo Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing left elbow. The Yankees said Torres has a torn ligament in his left elbow but is expected to recover after surgery in time for spring training next year. Torres was seen by the team's head physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, at Presbyterian Hospital in New York and diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.