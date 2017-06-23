IF/OF Rob Refsnyder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. The transaction caps the third trip to the majors this season for Refsnyder, who was most recently recalled May 25 but went 5-for-26 in 12 games for the Yankees. Refsnyder was also with the Yankees from May 2-7 and as the 26th man during a doubleheader May 14. He is batting .172 with no homers or RBIs and two stolen bases in 15 games (five starts) in the majors this season. Refsnyder is expected to play regularly at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, for whom he is batting .303 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 33 games.

1B Greg Bird (right ankle) received a cortisone shot Tuesday. Bird, who has been on the 10-day disabled list since May 2 because of a bruised right ankle, appeared to be nearing a return to the Yankees before he was shut down from a rehab assignment June 15 because of inflammation in the ankle. He is expected to resume baseball activities sometime this weekend before going back on a rehab assignment at Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bird, who originally hurt the ankle in spring training, is batting .100 with one homer and three RBIs in 60 at-bats for the Yankees. He is batting .237 with no homers and four RBIs in 12 rehab games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Single-A Tampa.

LHP Tyler Webb was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. This is the first trip to the majors for Webb, who earned the promotion by going 3-1 with one save and a 3.24 ERA in 21 games, a stretch in which he struck out 47 and walked only three over 33 1/3 innings. He will likely be used in middle relief by the Yankees, though manager Joe Girardi indicated Webb may return to the minors once RHP Tyler Clippard and RHP Chad Green are fully rested. Webb is 15-14 with a 3.45 ERA and 19 saves in 150 games (five starts) dating back to 2013, when the Yankees selected him in the 10th round of the draft out of the University of South Carolina.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to snap a seven-start winless streak Friday night when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the opener of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka took the loss in his most recent start Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over four innings as the Yankees fell to the Oakland Athletics 5-2. It was the fifth time in the last seven starts Tanaka allowed at least five runs. He is 0-6 with an 8.91 ERA in that span, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.36 to 6.34. Tanaka is 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA in two career starts against the Rangers.