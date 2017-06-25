1B Tyler Austin will be the starting first baseman for the time being after he was officially added to the roster Saturday. The Yankees announced the move after Friday's game, but it became official Saturday when Austin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. Austin, who homered in his major league debut on Aug. 13, became the fifth player to get a start at first base this season and went 0-for-3. His wrist also collided with the shoulder of Texas INF Pete Kozma in the fifth inning, but manager Joe Girardi wasn't too concerned.

RF Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 26th home run in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Texas. He has 30 career homers through his first 97 games and tied with Milwaukee's Ryan Braun for the fifth most in major league history through this point.

3B Chase Headley missed a third straight game on Saturday with back spasms. Headley has one hit in his last 11 at-bats and the Yankee believe it could be caused by the spasms, which were treated with an epidural shot Thursday. The Yankees hope Headley can return Sunday.

RHP Tyler Clippard's ERA now stands at 4.85 ERA after he allowed four runs in the ninth inning Saturday. Clippard has allowed 11 earned runs in his last six outings and the Yankees will try to use him in low-leverage situations for now. He heard boos throughout his outing and again when the of the ninth began. "They have a right to boo me," Clippard said. "I'm pitching terrible right now."

CF Jacoby Ellsbury began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Ellsbury hasn't played since suffering a concussion after running into the center-field wall at Yankee Stadium on May 24.

1B Chris Carter, whose performance was derided by fans frequently on social media in recent games, was officially designated for assignment Saturday. The Yankees announced the move about an hour after Friday's game for the former National League home run leader who struck out 70 times in 187 at-bats during 57 games. Said manager Joe Girardi: "We just felt it was time. I really believe that Chris gave us everything he had and worked hard and tried to make adjustments, and he just never seemed to get on track. It's unfortunate. It's a difficult time in his life. It's difficult on us to have to make that move." Girardi also said the Yankees were discussing cutting ties with Carter for a few days before Friday's game.