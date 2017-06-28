RHP Luis Severino struck out a career-high 12 batters while giving up only one run in seven innings on Tuesday night.

RHP Jonathan Holder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 32 appearances with New York.

LHP Tyler Webb was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Webb threw 2 1/3 shutout innings for New York over the weekend against Texas.

The Yankees placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Castro suffered the injury while running to first base on a ground ball in Monday night's game. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Castro has a Grade 1 strain. "I don't think it's that bad," said Castro, who also had a hamstring injury last season, but said past injuries were worse. "For me, I don't think it's serious." The Yankees signed Tyler Wade to an MLB contract and selected him from Triple-A. Wade drew a walk in his first major league at-bat Tuesday night and scored a run. Girardi expects Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade to get looks at second.

RF Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a single, double, walk and an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.14 ERA) gets the start Wednesday, his 16th of the season. He notched a win versus the White Sox on April 19 when he allowed one earned run in seven innings while striking out six in the Bronx. In two previous starts at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tanaka has allowed one earned run in 14 1/3 innings. He is 3-0 lifetime versus the White Sox.

OF Matt Holliday remained out of the lineup for the third consecutive game. Girardi said Holiday feels like the energy has been "zapped" out of him. The team is still trying to figure out what is going on, but Girardi did say "the blood work's come back fine."