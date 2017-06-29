RHP Luis Cessa hopes to get back into the win column when he starts Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Cessa, making his third start in four appearances with New York this season, has taken losses in his past two starts. Cessa struck out eight and allowed three runs in five innings in his last start, Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

3B Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday after OF Matt Holliday (viral infection) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Andujar, 22, made his major league debut as New York's DH and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Andujar hit .308 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, after being promoted from Double-A Trenton on June 19.

INF Tyler Austin will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Thursday and might be facing a stint on the 10-day disabled list. After being relegated to DH duties Tuesday because of his mobility, Austin missed the Yankees' game Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox. Austin is day-to-day. "(It's) not where we want it," manager Joe Girardi said. "That's a concern, so we're going to have to make a decision there."

RHP Mashiro Tanaka held the Chicago White Sox to two runs in six innings Wednesday to earn his first win since May 8 at the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander struck out five, walked two and worked around six hits. Tanaka went 0-6 with two no-decisions in his previous eight starts.

OF Matt Holliday was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a viral infection. He missed his fifth straight game and flew back to New York for further evaluation. Holliday is batting .262 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in his first season with the Yankees. "I think they have an idea of what it isn't," manager Joe Girardi said. "It's just figuring out what it is. They ruled out (mononucleosis), which is good. That was a concern of ours. But we haven't found anything else."

1B Chris Carter accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced Wednesday. The 30-year-old Carter, who is owed $3.5 million by New York, has hit .204 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 57 games this season.