RHP Luis Cessa (0-3) fell to 0-7 in his past 10 starts as he gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits over 4 2/3 innings against the White Sox on Thursday. He walked three and struck out one. Cessa's last victory came on Aug. 26, 2016, vs. Baltimore. He is now 2-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 10 career road appearances (six starts).

1B Greg Bird (right ankle bruise) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday. He hasn't played for the Yankees since May 1. He was hitting .100 with one homer and three RBIs in 19 games with New York before getting hurt.

INF Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, a day after going 3-for-4 with four RBIs in his big league debut in a 12-3 Yankees victory over the White Sox. The four RBIs were a Yankees record for a player making a major league debut.

RF Dustin Fowler ruptured his right patellar tendon during his major league debut, and he underwent season-ending surgery Thursday night.

OF Mason Williams was designated for assignment on Thursday. He hit .250 with two RBIs and struck out twice in five games for the Yankees earlier this season.

INF Tyler Austin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what was described as a right hamstring strain. He is 2-for-13 (.154) with a homer and two RBIs in four games with the Yankees this season. In 2016, he played in 31 games, hitting .241 with five homers and 12 RBIs.

1B Chris Carter had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, a day after being moved off the Yankees' 40-man roster. He is batting .204 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 57 games for New York this year. In 2016, he led the National League with 41 home runs but also struck out 206 times while with the Brewers.

RHP Michael Pineda (7-4, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday in the series opener at AL West-leading Houston. He allowed season highs of seven earned runs and three homers over four innings in a 7-6 loss against Texas last Sunday. Pineda has allowed at least five earned runs in three of his past five starts. New York is 9-6 in his 15 starts, but he is 1-2 with a 6.25 ERA in six road appearances.