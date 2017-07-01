RHP Ronald Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Herrera made his second appearance of the season on Thursday night in Chicago, tossing a scoreless sixth inning. He was recalled by the Yankees on Monday.

INF Miguel Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scanton/Wilkes-Barre. Andujar made his debut on June 28 going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs against the Chicago White Sox. He was optioned to the RailRiders on June 29.

OF Dustin Fowler was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a ruptured right patellar tendon in the first inning on Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Fowler, who was making his major-league debut, underwent surgery on Friday and is facing at least a six-month rehab.

DH Aaron Judge finished 0-for-4 but walked twice and has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games, a career-long streak. His is the longest streak in the American League this season and matches that of Reds SS Zack Cozart (May 2-June 10) for the longest in the majors.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and logged a three-inning save. The last Yankees pitcher to record a save of at least three innings was RHP Ivan Nova on April 6, 2016 against the Astros in a 16-6 win.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to a season-long 13 games with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Ellsbury owns the longest active streak in the American League and the second-longest in the majors behind Cardinals C Yadier Molina (15 games). It marks his longest streak since a 17-game run in 2014.

LF Brett Gardner his his third career grand slam and first since May 12, 2014 against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon. His six RBIs matched his single-game high, set Sept. 12, 2015 against the Blue Jays. Gardner is tied for the most RBIs by a Yankee this season with Aaron Hicks (June 1 at Toronto)