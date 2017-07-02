INF Miguel Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Andujar made his debut on June 28, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBIs against the Chicago White Sox. He was optioned on June 29 and recalled a day later.

CF Dustin Fowler (ruptured right patellar tendon.) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. He had been placed on the 10-day DL Friday after suffering a ruptured right patellar tendon in the first inning on Thursday night against the Chicago White Sox. Fowler, who was making his major-league debut, underwent surgery on Friday and is facing at least a six-month rehab.

SS Didi Gregorius clubbed his 10th home run on the season, a grand slam in the sixth inning off Astros RHP Will Harris. It was his first career grand slam. Gregorius has double-digit home runs for the second time in his career and first since 2015, when he hit 20 dingers. His four RBIs were a season high and his most since Sept. 11, 2015 against the Blue Jays.

RF Clint Frazier made his major league debut and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. He doubled in the Yankees' five-run sixth inning and hit his first career homer in the seventh, a solo shot to left field off Astros LHP Tony Sipp. He is the first Yankee to homer and double in his debut since 1913 and the third to record multiple extra-base hits, the first since Mike Pagiliarulo on July 7, 1984.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his season-long hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the fourth inning. It is the longest active streak in the American League and the second longest in the majors behind Cardinals C Yadier Molina (16 games). His career-best hitting streak is 17 games set in 2014.